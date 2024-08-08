Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PCBL consolidated net profit rises 8.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 59.07% to Rs 2143.56 crore

Net profit of PCBL rose 8.11% to Rs 118.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 109.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 59.07% to Rs 2143.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1347.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2143.561347.52 59 OPM %16.7115.64 -PBDT248.04195.50 27 PBT163.57154.32 6 NP118.02109.17 8

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

