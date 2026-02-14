Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 35.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.31% to Rs 114.32 crore

Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products rose 35.04% to Rs 13.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.31% to Rs 114.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 89.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.114.3289.1018.6316.3120.2612.6518.8211.1713.9910.36

