Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit declines 92.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.45% to Rs 3.98 croreNet profit of Shri Krishna Devcon declined 92.65% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 52.45% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.988.37 -52 OPM %23.1243.49 -PBDT0.262.85 -91 PBT0.202.79 -93 NP0.152.04 -93
