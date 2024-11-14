Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit declines 92.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.45% to Rs 3.98 crore

Net profit of Shri Krishna Devcon declined 92.65% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 52.45% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.988.3723.1243.490.262.850.202.790.152.04

