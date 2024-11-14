VLS Finance consolidated net profit declines 27.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.80% to Rs 78.97 croreNet profit of VLS Finance declined 27.29% to Rs 51.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.80% to Rs 78.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales78.9782.95 -5 OPM %78.6593.85 -PBDT65.7183.44 -21 PBT64.6782.07 -21 NP51.1070.28 -27
