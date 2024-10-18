Shriram Finance edges higher on stock split proposal

Shriram Finance added 2.59% to Rs 3339.20 after the NBFC announced that its board will meet on Friday, 25 October 2024, to consider a proposal for the sub-division/ split of existing equity shares of the company.

At the same meeting, the company will also consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. An interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25 will also be declared on the same day.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

Shriram Finance is India's largest retail asset financing non-banking finance company (NBFC). It is the flagship company of the Shriram group which has significant presence in Consumer Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Housing Finance, Stock Broking and Distribution businesses.