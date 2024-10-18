Tanla Platforms slips as PAT declines 9% YoY to Rs 130 cr in Q2

Tanla Platforms declined 3.46% to Rs 827.70 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 8.65% to Rs 130.21 crore on 0.78% fell in net sales to Rs 1,000.72 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 160.72 crore in September 2024 quarter, down 10.07% YoY. Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 160.72 crore in September 2024 quarter, down 10.07% YoY. EBITDA stood at Rs 175.40 crore in Q2 of FY25, down 10.87% YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 17.5% during the period under review. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Total expenses rose 1.67% year on year to Rs 850.25 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 54.37 crore (up 23.12% YoY) during the period under review.

The company's revenue from Digital Platform business was at Rs 88 crore (down 7.7% YoY) whereas revenue from Enterprise Communications business stood at Rs 912.70 crore (down 0.06% YoY) during the quarter under review.

The firm added 89 new clients in Q2, with 35% of these additions coming from new channels such as WhatsApp.

During Q2 FY25, companys cash & cash equivalents stood at Rs 705.30 crore and free cash flow at Rs 52 crore.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 2.34% to Rs 271.43 crore on 4.33% rise in revenue to Rs 2,002.92 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Uday Reddy, founder chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms said, Amidst the dynamic landscape, we have navigated shifts effectively while building a foundation for sustained growth. With strategic investments in OTT, platform innovation, and investment for future growth, Tanla is positioned to drive impactful industry shifts. We closed another deal with one of the largest banks in India this quarter for Wisely ATP, reinforcing our commitment to secure, innovative digital solutions.

Tanla Platforms has revolutionized digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation led SaaS business. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection. Headquartered in Hyderabad (India).

