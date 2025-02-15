Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shrydus Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shrydus Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Shrydus Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales03.11 -100 OPM %07.72 -PBDT-0.080.24 PL PBT-0.080.24 PL NP-0.080.24 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gem Spinners India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 68.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Perfect-Octave Media Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Milgrey Finance & Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Konark Synthetic reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story