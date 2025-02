Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 68.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.16% to Rs 43.60 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile rose 68.98% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 64.16% to Rs 43.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.43.6026.5614.3815.066.103.295.963.153.652.16

