Shyam Metalics gains after stainless steel sales rise by over 3x YoY in July'24

Shyam Metalics and Energy advanced 2.88% to Rs 719 after the company's stainless steel sales volume increased by 219% to 5,699 MT in July 2024 from 1,786 MT sold in July 2023. Average realization improved by 37% to Rs 1,37,857 per ton in July 2024 from Rs 1,00,399 per ton in July 2023. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Aluminium Foil sales increased by 28% to 1,571 MT in July 2025 from 1,229 MT in July 2024. Average realization, at Rs 3,39,666 per ton, was marginally lower as compared with the same period last year. Speciality Alloys sales volume and average realization for July 2024 was 19,300 MT (up 20% YoY) and Rs 1,01,270 per ton (up 12% YoY), respectively.

Sales of Carbon Steel increased by 4% YoY to 1,31,161 MT while average realization declined by 4% YoY to Rs 44,330 per ton during the period under review.

In Sponge Iron segment, the company recorded an increase of 53% in sales volumes to 85,447 MT, whereas the realisations decreased by 4% YoY to Rs 24,634 per ton in July 2024.

Pellet sales rose by 24% to 1,03,729 MT and its realizations improved by 2% to Rs 8,459 per ton in July 2024 as compared with July 2023.

Shyam Metalics and Energy is a leading integrated metal producing company based in India with a focus on long steel products and ferro alloys. The company is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys, one of the leading players in terms of pellet capacity and the fourth largest player in the sponge iron industry in terms of sponge iron capacity in India.

The company reported 35.31% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 276.14 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 204.08 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 8.36% year on year to Rs 3,611.61 in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

