Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets upbeat

The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a gap-up start, quoting over 200 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 24,299 levels

SI Reporter New Delhi
Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty(Photo: Reuters)

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 8:29 AM IST
Stock Market Live updates on Wednesday, August 7, 2024: Indian benchmarks Sensex, Nifty are expected to see an optimistic opening on Wednesday tracking positive cues from the US markets. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a gap-up start, quoting over 200 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 24,299 levels. 
Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose after Bank of Japan's Governor Kazuo Ueda in his speech assured investors that the central bank of Japan will not raise rates when market is unstable and it needs to keep easing firmly for the time being.  In Asia, the Nikkei declined by 2.19 per cent, while Japan’s broader Topix index was up by 3.06 per cent. 
In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 2.10 per cent and the Kosdaq rose 2.7 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.35 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, too, traded in green and soared by 1.40 per cent.
Furthermore, investors in Asia will today watch out for China's July trade data, with forecasts predicting a 9.7 per cent year-over-year increase in exports, up from June’s 8.6 per cent rise. Imports are expected to grow by 3.5 per cent, reversing June’s 2.3 per cent decline. Overnight in the US, major indices rebounded after three consecutive days of losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.76 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 1.04 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.03 per cent.
On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed 63 points lower, or 0.26 per cent, to close at 23,992. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex declined by 166.33 points, or 0.21 per cent, ending at 78,593.07.  
Stocks to watch on Aug 7
Tata Power: Tata Power's profit slipped 0.2 per cent to Rs 970.9 crore from Rs 972.5 crore, but revenue increased 13.7 per cent to Rs 17,293.6 crore from Rs 15,213.3 crore.
SBI: State Bank of India will see Challa Sreenivasulu Setty appointed as Chairman for a three-year term starting August 28, with Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh taking on the role of Managing Director. 
PB Fintech: PB Fintech posted a profit of Rs 60 crore, an improvement from a loss of Rs 11.9 crore. Revenue surged 52 per cent to Rs 1,010 crore from Rs 666 crore, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 117 per cent to Rs 49 crore and the adjusted Ebitda margin expanded to 5 per cent from 3 per cent.
Lupin: Lupin's profit surged 77.2 per cent to Rs 801.3 crore in Q1FY25 compared to Rs 452.3 crore in the previous year (Q1FY24). Revenue also saw an increase of 16.3 per cent, rising to Rs 5,600.3 crore from Rs 4,814 crore.

Key Events

Demat account additions continue to rise at a healthy pace with over 4.55 million additions in July, taking the total count to nearly 167 million, showed data by Central Depository Services (CDSL) and National Securities Depository (NSDL).

This is the fourth month in this calendar year when the new additions have remained above 4 million. The net additions last month were the highest since January when a record 4.68 million were added. Read more

Real Estate stocks: The government has introduced an amendment that provides taxpayers with a choice for calculating long-term capital gains taxes on property purchases made before July 23, 2024. Taxpayers can now opt for either the new 12.5 percent rate without indexation or the previous 20 percent rate with indexation, allowing them to select the option that results in a more favourable tax outcome.
 
Tata Power:Tata Power's profit slipped 0.2 per cent to Rs 970.9 crore from Rs 972.5 crore, but revenue increased 13.7 per cent to Rs 17,293.6 crore from Rs 15,213.3 crore. Tata Power also announced plans to acquire a 40 per cent stake in Khorlochhu Hydro Power for Rs 830 crore and received board approval for the termination and delisting of its Global Depository Shares (GDSs) Programme.
 
SBI: State Bank of India will see Challa Sreenivasulu Setty appointed as Chairman for a three-year term starting August 28, with Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh taking on the role of Managing Director. 
 
PB Fintech: PB Fintech posted a profit of Rs 60 crore, an improvement from a loss of Rs 11.9 crore. Revenue surged 52 per cent to Rs 1,010 crore from Rs 666 crore, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 117 per cent to Rs 49 crore and the adjusted Ebitda margin expanded to 5 per cent from 3 per cent. Read more

Nifty IT Index and Nifty Auto Index
The Nifty IT Index and Nifty Auto Index are currently exhibiting range-bound behavior, each fluctuating within a specific set of support and resistance levels. This phase of consolidation suggests that both indices are waiting for a decisive breakout to establish a clear trend direction, providing strategic opportunities for both cautious and risk-tolerant traders. Read more

Buy Cartrade Tech (Rs 893.40) | Target Rs 968 | Stop-loss Rs 860
Stock price has started forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily chart. Stock is placed above all important moving average, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength on the daily and weekly chart.Read more

BUY Ipca Lab CMP: Rs 1,318, Stop Loss: Rs 1,287 Target: Rs 1,380
Ipca Lab has given trend line breakout and also formed Bullish candle on Daily Chart with noticeable volumes. Buying is visible across Pharma space which may support the ongoing up move.

BUY Bikaji CMP: Rs 735 Stop Loss: Rs 715 Target: Rs 775
BikajiI has given consolidation breakout on daily chart. It has formed a strong bullish candle on daily scale and base is shifting higher. It is trading above all crucial moving averages with momentum indicator RSI has given bullish cross over. Read more

Bank of Japan's Governor, Kazuo Ueda in his speech said that the central bank of Japan will not raise rates when market is unstable and it needs to keep easing firmly for the time being. However it will adjust degree of easing once outcome is realised: Read full statement here

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

