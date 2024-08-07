Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Punjab Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 12:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 3.21 crore

Net Loss of Punjab Communications reported to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.213.13 3 OPM %-93.77-74.44 -PBDT-1.30-0.43 -202 PBT-1.34-0.48 -179 NP-1.34-3.10 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualifed for being overweight before final

Rajapaksas ditch Wickremesinghe, youngest heir candidate for Lanka prez

LIVE: Atishi will hoist national flag at Delhi govt's Aug 15 event, CM Arvind Kejriwal tells L-G

NHAI ordered to do stability check of new Kali river bridge post collapse

UK man, held as 'slave' for 26 years, awarded Rs 3.75 cr in compensation

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story