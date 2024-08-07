Parliament news LIVE: Congress LS whip Manickam Tagore to move Adjournment Motion on caste census

India is monitoring the situation of minorities in Bangladesh and is in "close and continuous" touch with the Indian community there through its diplomatic missions, the government said on Tuesday. Reading out a statement both in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar further said India naturally remains deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored in the neighbouring country and that it has instructed its border guarding forces to be exceptionally alert in view of the complex and still evolving situation there. Jaishankar briefed the MPs on former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's "very short notice" request to come to India "for the moment". Hasina arrived in India Monday evening in a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft, after she had to quit as prime minister with the country plunging into uncertainty in the wake of violent street protests over job quota.

A total of 132 money laundering cases have been registered against sitting and former MPs and MLAs apart from political leaders over the last six years, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. Minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary shared figures related to the Enforcement Directorate filing enforcement case information reports (ECIRs), cases under trial and convictions as part of a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. He gave a breakup of ECIRs recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against "existing and ex-MPs, MLAs, MLCs and political leaders or anyone affiliated with any political party" between January 1, 2019 to July 31 this year.

The Congress party announced that its whip Manickam Tagore will introduce an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha today for a debate on 'Caste-based Census.' Before the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had pledged to conduct a caste census if voted into power. The Lok Sabha will consider and vote on the Finance Bill for the financial year 2024-2025. This bill was moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 6.