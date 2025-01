Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.66% to Rs 139.42 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Industries rose 32.53% to Rs 21.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.66% to Rs 139.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 110.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.139.42110.9523.7920.3631.3722.4626.7119.6421.3516.11

