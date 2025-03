with effect from 31 March 2025

Signpost India announced that Rameshwar Prasad Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company has tendered his resignation as CFO and KMP on 03 March 2025 due to his personal reasons with effect from the closure of business hours of 31 March 2025.

