Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 47.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.56% to Rs 30.42 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 47.49% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 30.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

