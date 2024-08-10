Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit rises 18.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.25% to Rs 637.88 croreNet profit of Muthoot Microfin rose 18.33% to Rs 113.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.25% to Rs 637.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 478.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales637.88478.70 33 OPM %61.2268.69 -PBDT156.73135.95 15 PBT146.55128.02 14 NP113.2295.68 18
