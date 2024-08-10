Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 275.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 99.10% to Rs 50.75 crore

Net profit of Frontier Springs rose 275.27% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 99.10% to Rs 50.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.50.7525.4919.2113.6510.363.479.412.596.981.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp