Simplex Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 7.80% to Rs 247.71 crore

Net profit of Simplex Infrastructures reported to Rs 7.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 247.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 229.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales247.71229.78 8 OPM %4.061.61 -PBDT23.004.33 431 PBT15.51-11.28 LP NP7.89-11.21 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

