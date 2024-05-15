Singapore Exchange Market falls 0.72%

The Singapore share market finished session lower on Wednesday, 15 2024, on caution ahead of a US inflation report that will determine when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 23.93 points, or 0.72% to 3,289.42 after trading between 3,285.45 and 3,309.42. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners with 184 to 217, with 1.11 billion securities worth S$1.30 billion changed hands.

The biggest gainer on the STI was Frasers Centrepoint Trust, up 0.93% to S$2.17. Seatrium was the worst performer on the STI for the day, down 11.67% to S$1.59, following its removal from the closely watched MSCI index.

Banking stocks ended the day mostly lower. United Overseas Bank was up 0.2% to S$29.95, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell 0.35% at S$14.35 and DBS Group Holdings dropped 0.42% to S$35.31.

