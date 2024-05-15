Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 21.87% in the March 2024 quarter

HPL Electric &amp; Power consolidated net profit rises 21.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 16.91% to Rs 424.09 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 21.87% to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.91% to Rs 424.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 362.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.33% to Rs 43.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 1460.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1262.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales424.09362.75 17 1460.861262.21 16 OPM %13.0212.29 -13.1512.43 - PBDT32.9725.85 28 106.7585.05 26 PBT21.4017.49 22 68.1046.69 46 NP13.7111.25 22 43.5630.18 44

First Published: May 15 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

