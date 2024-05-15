Sales rise 16.91% to Rs 424.09 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 21.87% to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.91% to Rs 424.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 362.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.33% to Rs 43.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 1460.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1262.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

