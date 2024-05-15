Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sicagen India consolidated net profit declines 72.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sicagen India consolidated net profit declines 72.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 2.72% to Rs 221.23 crore

Net profit of Sicagen India declined 72.52% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 221.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 227.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.13% to Rs 10.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.15% to Rs 795.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 895.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales221.23227.42 -3 795.45895.30 -11 OPM %3.795.00 -3.412.96 - PBDT6.889.92 -31 23.6125.82 -9 PBT3.556.37 -44 13.8415.28 -9 NP3.0711.17 -73 10.4917.82 -41

First Published: May 15 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

