Singapore Market closes 0.56% higher

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 18.15 points, or 0.56%, to 3,244.06 after trading between 3,244.06 and 3,219.52. Volume of 1.93 billion shares worth S$978.65 million changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 281 to 251.
The STIs biggest gainer was Seatrium, rising 7.78% to S$0.0974, while the biggest decliner was Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, down 1.42% to S$1.39.
Banking stocks ended the day higher, with shares of DBS Group Holdings rising 0.1% to S$34.17, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp gaining 0.9% at S$13.45, and United Overseas Bank rising 0.3% at S$29.51.
