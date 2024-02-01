Singapore Market ends 0.32% down

The Singapore stock market finished session slightly higher on Wednesday, 31 January 2024, following overnight losses on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve quashed hopes of a March rate cut, while factory activity in the world's second-largest economy pointed to a still-patchy recovery.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 9.95 points, or 0.32%, to 3,143.06 after trading between 3,123.14 and 3,148.81. Volume of 1.35 billion shares worth S$1.04 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced decliners 267 to 258.

The STIs biggest gainer was DFI Retail Group, rising 3% to US$2.06, while the biggest decliner was UOL Group, down 4% to S$6.01.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Banking stocks ended the day higher, with shares of DBS Group Holdings falling 0.16% to S$31.83 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp erasing 0.39% at S$12.84, while United Overseas Bank was down 0.11% at S$28.34.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News