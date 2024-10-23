Siyaram Silk Mills earmarks Rs 50 cr for its retail expansion

Siyaram Silk Mills announced the opening of its newest retail outlets in a move to enhance direct customer engagement and provide a seamless shopping experience. These stores will cater specifically to the growing demand for fast fashion and ethnic wear, marking a significant step forward in the company's strategic expansion plans.

The new fast fashion outlets will feature the company's latest collections under the brand name, ZECODE, targeting urban shoppers with trendy, affordable apparel, while the ethnic clothing outlets will showcase an extensive range of clothes under the brand name, DEVO, catering to the city's rich cultural heritage and style preferences.

These new stores are part of the company's larger strategy to penetrate both Tier I, II, and III cities across India, with a total of 30 new outlets planned by March 2025. This initiative will be backed by an investment of approximately Rs 50 crore, further demonstrating the company's confidence in the growth potential of both the fast fashion and ethnic wear markets.

