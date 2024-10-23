Rites partners with NMDC for rail connectivity projects

Rites entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with NMDC to provide comprehensive Project Management Consultancy services. This MoA marks a strategic collaboration aimed at developing, upgrading, and creating rail connectivity for NMDC's mines and related facilities across locations.

Through this partnership, RITES will offer end-to-end Consultancy services from concept to commissioning, focusing on the reconnaissance survey, feasibility study, Detailed Project Report (DPR), and project management for rail connectivity projects. This includes allied civil works such as roads, bridges, and other infrastructure necessary for efficient transportation and logistics in NMDC's operational areas.

The collaboration emphasizes RITES' capabilities in handling complex railway infrastructure projects and NMDC's commitment to enhancing operational efficiencies through modern rail connectivity. With expertise in railway engineering and project management, RITES will assist NMDC in executing these critical projects to streamline the transport of raw material and improve logistical capabilities.

