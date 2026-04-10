SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 72.27, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.96% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% jump in NIFTY and a 14.97% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 72.27, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. SJVN Ltd has gained around 2.47% in last one month.