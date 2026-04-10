Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 3655.3, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.47% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% gain in NIFTY and a 14.97% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Thermax Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3655.3, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. Thermax Ltd has added around 14.86% in last one month.