Skipper spurts after broker initiates 'buy' call

Skipper soared 13.73% to Rs 475 after a domestic brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and a price target of Rs 600 per share. The broker cited the company's robust growth prospects as a key factor driving the bullish outlook. The broker highlighted Skipper's unique position as India's largest and the world's only fully integrated Transmission & Distribution (T&D) company. With in-house capabilities spanning from Structure Rolling to Transmission Line EPC, Skipper possesses a distinct competitive advantage. Its expertise in executing high-voltage power transmission projects further solidifies its market leadership.

The company's international presence, extending to over 60 countries, is particularly noteworthy, with a strong foothold in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin American regions. Skipper is actively pursuing opportunities to enter developed markets like the US, Canada, and Europe, which could potentially generate lucrative contracts. While the company currently has a limited presence in these regions, its strong capabilities position it well for expansion.

Established in 1981, Skipper has emerged as a leading global manufacturer of transmission & distribution structures (towers & poles). Renowned for its engineering products and polymer sector expertise, Skipper is a trusted partner for critical infrastructure EPC projects. With a global footprint spanning over 40 countries, from South America to Australia, Skipper is a preferred choice for customers worldwide. Within India, the company serves a diverse clientele across the nation, from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and from the North East to Gujarat.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 32.42 crore in Q1 FY25, up 99.5% over net profit of Rs 16.25 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,091.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, up 96.85% YoY.

