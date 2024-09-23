Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at SBFC Finance Ltd counter

Volumes jump at SBFC Finance Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SBFC Finance Ltd saw volume of 1050.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.41 lakh shares

Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

SBFC Finance Ltd saw volume of 1050.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.05% to Rs.104.98. Volumes stood at 25.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 23.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70929 shares. The stock rose 16.22% to Rs.5,052.80. Volumes stood at 51727 shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd saw volume of 18.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98962 shares. The stock increased 9.48% to Rs.1,518.65. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd clocked volume of 68.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.60% to Rs.546.70. Volumes stood at 3.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd notched up volume of 51.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.88% to Rs.835.05. Volumes stood at 9.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

J-K, Haryana polls LIVE: Cong will put pressure on Centre to restore statehood to J-K, says Rahul

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SmallCap hits fresh high at 57,540, Sensex above 84,800, Nifty at 25,900

AUS vs IND: Bumrah arguably the best fast bowler across formats, says Smith

Govt steps up buffer stock sale to control onion prices after duty removal

SC denies relief to Linde India, refuses to interfere with SAT's order

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story