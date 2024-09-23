Gautam Gems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

S Chand & Company Ltd, Nectar Lifescience Ltd, Crest Ventures Ltd and Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2024. S Chand & Company Ltd, Nectar Lifescience Ltd, Crest Ventures Ltd and Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Gautam Gems Ltd lost 8.08% to Rs 9.55 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

S Chand & Company Ltd crashed 7.46% to Rs 229. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50294 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19928 shares in the past one month.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd tumbled 6.73% to Rs 39.39. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Crest Ventures Ltd dropped 6.10% to Rs 552.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60726 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18100 shares in the past one month.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd shed 6.02% to Rs 841. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23346 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10544 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News