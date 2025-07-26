SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 11.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.37% to Rs 10.40 crore

Net profit of SKP Securities declined 11.21% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.409.8739.1343.973.784.223.654.092.853.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News