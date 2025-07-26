Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.01% to Rs 2.91 crore

Net profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels declined 66.67% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.01% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.913.2713.4015.900.300.390.160.250.120.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News