SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 630.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 65.81% to Rs 9.07 crore

Net profit of SKP Securities rose 630.77% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.81% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 179.03% to Rs 8.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.64% to Rs 30.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.075.47 66 30.8822.60 37 OPM %45.5317.18 -40.0625.13 - PBDT4.040.78 418 12.065.33 126 PBT3.910.66 492 11.554.92 135 NP2.850.39 631 8.653.10 179

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

