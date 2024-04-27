Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 126.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.93% to Rs 7457.81 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank rose 126.61% to Rs 467.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 206.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.93% to Rs 7457.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6218.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.66% to Rs 1285.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 735.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.60% to Rs 27605.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22702.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

