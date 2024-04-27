Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 126.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 126.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 19.93% to Rs 7457.81 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank rose 126.61% to Rs 467.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 206.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.93% to Rs 7457.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6218.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.66% to Rs 1285.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 735.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.60% to Rs 27605.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22702.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income7457.816218.45 20 27605.8722702.16 22 OPM %55.2253.67 -56.9152.41 - PBDT450.60275.12 64 1537.69981.33 57 PBT450.60275.12 64 1537.69981.33 57 NP467.29206.21 127 1285.20735.82 75

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

