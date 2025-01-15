Sky Gold partners with Aditya Birla Jewellery

Announces diversification in new jewellery segments and expansion of distribution network in Singapore

Sky Gold has successfully onboarded Aditya Birla Jewellery, operating under the brand name Indriya.

Commenting on the milestone and recent developments, Mangesh Chauhan, MD & CFO of Sky Gold said that, "2025 is shaping up to be a transformative year for Sky Gold Ltd., marked by our collaboration with Aditya Birla Jewellery under the prestigious Indriya brand. This partnership reaffirms our reputation for unmatched craftsmanship and innovation. With India's top jewellery retail chains set to open over 500 stores in the next three to five years, we are well-aligned with this growth trajectory, supporting our ambition of becoming a leading jewellery manufacturer.

Our success lies in our deep understanding of both retail partners and end customers, enabling us to design products that resonate with evolving tastes and preferences. As we diversify into new segments like 18K gold and lab-grown diamonds, our focus remains steadfast on delivering exceptional quality and sustaining strong growth."

Further, the company has diversified into new jewellery segments including 18K gold, natural diamond jewellery and lab-grown diamond jewellery.

The company is actively expanding its distribution network in the Singapore market to further boost its export revenue.

