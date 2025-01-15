Oriental Hotels PAT slides 15% YoY in Q3 FY25

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit decreased 14.92% to Rs 14.36 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 16.88 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 121.9 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 19.43% year on year.

Profit before tax fell 1.92% to Rs 21.87 crore in the third quarter of 2025 as against Rs 22.3 crore posted in a year ago period.

Total expenses jumped by 19.41% to Rs 100.7 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 12.45 crore (up 22.90% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 24.87 crore (up 17.09% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 4.56 crore (down 4.40% YoY) during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit fell by 27.40% to Rs 24.37 crore in 9M FY25 as against Rs 33.57 crore posted in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 307.17 crore in 9M FY25, registering a growth of 7.52% year on year.

Oriental Hotels is in the business of owning, operating, & managing hotels and resorts.

Shares of Oriental Hotels rallied 5.21% to currently trade at Rs 177.75 on the BSE.

