Sky Gold rises after onboarding Aditya Birla Jewellery as new client

Sky Gold added 3.53% to Rs 374 after the company announced that it has onboarded Aditya Birla Jewellery, which is operating under the brand name Indriya, as its new client.

Launched by the Aditya Birla Group in July 2024, Indriya stands as a luxury jewellery brand that blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary design. It aims to become one of the top jewellery retailers in India within the next five years.

Sky Gold further informed that it has received multiple orders across the various categories of 18K gold, natural diamond jewellery and lab-grown diamond jewellery.

This diversification complements its stronghold in the 22K lightweight jewellery segment, demonstrating the companys ability to adapt to evolving market trends and cater to a diverse clientele.

In parallel, the company is actively expanding its distribution network in the Singapore market to further boost its export revenue.

Mangesh Chauhan, MD & CFO of Sky Gold, said: 2025 is shaping up to be a transformative year for Sky Gold Ltd., marked by our collaboration with Aditya Birla Jewellery under the prestigious Indriya brand.

This partnership reaffirms our reputation for unmatched craftsmanship and innovation. With Indias top jewellery retail chains set to open over 500 stores in the next three to five years, we are well-aligned with this growth trajectory, supporting our ambition of becoming a leading jewellery manufacturer.

Sky Gold is one of the leading jewellery companies based in Mumbai. The company has been engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and marketing of gold jewellery. The company is specialised in light weight jewellery of 22 Carat gold. The company manufactures jewellery through casting. The company make plan gold jewellery, studded gold jewellery and turkish jewellery.

