Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 20.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 33.26% to Rs 513.08 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries rose 20.43% to Rs 40.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.26% to Rs 513.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 385.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales513.08385.02 33 OPM %12.5112.60 -PBDT62.1046.96 32 PBT56.0442.70 31 NP40.5533.67 20

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

