Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 32.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 32.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.01% to Rs 960.40 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 32.01% to Rs 136.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 103.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 960.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 932.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales960.40932.30 3 OPM %16.0612.94 -PBDT197.30152.80 29 PBT184.10139.20 32 NP136.50103.40 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bangladesh crisis LIVE: Sheikh Hasina's helicopter heading to India after protestors storm residence

Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey semifinal full schedule, live timings streaming

UPI transactions jump 36% to Rs 60 trn in Apr-Jun qtr: MoS Finance

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: IND 2-2 ROU in table tennis RO16; Manika to play final tie

HC dismisses Kejriwal's plea challenging CBI arrest in liquor policy scam

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story