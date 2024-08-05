Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 32.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.01% to Rs 960.40 croreNet profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 32.01% to Rs 136.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 103.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 960.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 932.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales960.40932.30 3 OPM %16.0612.94 -PBDT197.30152.80 29 PBT184.10139.20 32 NP136.50103.40 32
