Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 32.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.01% to Rs 960.40 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 32.01% to Rs 136.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 103.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 960.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 932.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.960.40932.3016.0612.94197.30152.80184.10139.20136.50103.40

