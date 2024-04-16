Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Som Distilleries commissions wraparound equipment at Bhopal facility

Som Distilleries commissions wraparound equipment at Bhopal facility

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Som Distilleries & Breweries announced the successful commissioning of state-of-the-art wraparound packaging equipment at its Bhopal canning facility.

The newly installed wraparound equipment represents a milestone achievement in streamlining our production processes and enhancing overall efficiency. With this innovative technology in place, we anticipate an increase in operational efficiency by approximately 25%.

Designed to seamlessly integrate into existing production lines, the wraparound equipment offers advanced features and capabilities. Its precision engineering ensures precise wrapping and sealing of products, minimizing downtime and maximizing throughput.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Som Distilleries &amp; Breweries updates on Karnataka operations

Som Distilleries records 51% YTD volume growth in Karnataka

FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks edge lower

Som Distilleries rallies as board OKs stock split

Caplin Point rises on USFDA nod for eye drops

Volumes spurt at Garware Technical Fibres Ltd counter

Infosys drives hybrid cloud-powered innovation for Australia-based Team Global Express

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares slide

Cipla'a consumer healthcare arm inks BTA with Ivia Beaute

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story