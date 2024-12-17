Sonata Software launches IntellQA to drive enterprise-scale AI transformation

Sonata Software has launched IntellQA, a Harmoni.AI powered cutting-edge Testing automation and acceleration platform designed to transform software delivery for global enterprises.

Modern Quality Assurance (QA) presents significant opportunity as enterprises grapple with challenges such as limited automation expertise, fragmented tools, escalating framework development costs, and constant script maintenance due to frequent application updates. Achieving comprehensive test coverage for intricate workflows also poses significant hurdles.

Sonata's IntellQA equips enterprises to overcome these challenges, seamlessly embrace Agile and DevOps practices, and deliver high-quality software faster. By harnessing advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) capabilities, the platform integrates effortlessly with enterprise-grade tools like Jira, Azure DevOps, Xray, and CI/CD (Continuous Improvement/ Continuous Development) pipelines.

