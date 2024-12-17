Infosys launches Google Cloud center of excellence in Bengaluru

To deliver AI-powered solutions leveraging Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud technology

Infosys announced the launch of a Google Cloud center of excellence, powered by Infosys Topaz, to foster enterprise AI innovation. The center will serve as a catalyst for co-creation and help businesses harness the power of generative AI to achieve transformative growth.

Infosys and Google Cloud share a strong legacy of delivering innovative data analytics and AI solutions, driving customer success. Infosys has already enabled more than 60,000 employees on Google Cloud. Combining the expertise of Infosys Topaz AI capabilities and Infosys Cobalt cloud capabilities, with Google Cloud's gen AI technology, the center of excellence will help address complex challenges across both business and technology domains using innovative enterprise AI solutions. The collaboration will enable a conducive environment for enterprises to co-create customized solutions in areas such as contact center AI, software development lifecycle, agentic AI, speech-to-speech, text-to-image, and application modernization, aimed at optimizing efficiency and business performance

