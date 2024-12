SBI Life Insurance Company has allotted 43,966 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each towards the exercise of vested stock options by certain employees under 'SBI Life Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018' of the Company.

Post the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs. 10,02,08,90,000/- consisting of 100,20,89,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

