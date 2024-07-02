Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Indian Bank gross advances grow 11%YoY in Q1 FY25

South Indian Bank gross advances grow 11%YoY in Q1 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The private lender said that its gross advances jumped 11.35% to Rs 82,510 crore as of 30 June 2024 as against Rs 74,102 crore as of 30 June 2023.

The bank's gross advances rose 2.59% last quarter over Rs 80,426 crore as of 30 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 1,03,534 crore as of 30 June 2024, recording a growth 8.41% year on year (YoY) and 1.58% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

CASA stood at Rs 32,998 crore as of 30 June 2024, up 5.88% YoY and rose 0.93% QoQ. CASA ratio declined 77 bps to 31.87% in Q1 FY25 from 32.64% in Q1 FY24 and 32.08% in Q4 FY24.

South Indian Bank provides retail and corporate banking, Para banking activities such as debit card, third party product distribution, in addition to treasury and foreign exchange business. As on 31 March 2024, the bank had a network of 955 branches and 1,188 ATMs across the country.

The banks standalone net profit declined 13.88% to Rs 287.56 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 333.89 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Total income grew by 13.04% year on year to Rs 2,620.70 crore during the quarter.

Shares of South Indian Bank rose 0.55% to Rs 27.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament LIVE: Awaam ne tod diya hukumat ka guroor, says SP chief Akhilesh on Lok Sabha verdict

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 100 points, Nifty tops 24,150; IT stocks shine

Laura Wolvaardt praises South Africa's 'grit' after loss against India

'God's plan': Suryakumar Yadav on his consequential catch in T20WC final

Turbulence tosses passenger into overhead bin on Air Europa flight. Watch

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story