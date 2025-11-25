South West Pinnacle jumps after bagging contract from NALCO

South West Pinnacle Exploration (SWPEL) rallied 4.24% to Rs 192.95 after it has received a letter of award (LoA) from National Aluminium Company (NALCO) to act as a consultant for the detailed exploration of bauxite mines in Odisha.

The scope of work includes survey activities, exploration drilling using core drill machines and other related activities followed by submission of draft and final geological report. SWPEL is required to conduct the exploration in compliance with all statutory and legal norms applicable to NALCO.

The contract is valued at Rs 11.78 crore (including GST) and is expected to be completed within 24 months.