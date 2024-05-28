Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southwest monsoon rainfall likely to be 106% of the long period average

Southwest monsoon rainfall likely to be 106% of the long period average

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has updated its Long-Range Forecast Outlook for the Southwest Monsoon Rainfall Season (June-September) 2024. Quantitatively, the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 106% of the long period average (LPA) with a model error of ± 4%. Thus, Above Normal rainfall is most likely over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June to September), 2024.

IMD noted that the southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September, 2024) rainfall is most likely to be above normal over Central India and South Peninsular India (>106% of LPA), normal over Northwest India (92-108% of LPA) and below normal over Northeast India (<94% of LPA).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the Monsoon Core Zone (MCZ) consisting of most of the rainfed agriculture areas in the country is most likely to be Above Normal (>106% of LPA). Above Normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many areas of northern part of Northwest India, Northeast India and eastern part of the Central India and adjoining areas of east India, where below normal to normal rainfall is most likely.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Above Normal Monsoon Precipitation Seen in India Says APCC

Medicare Hygiene forays into cosmetics segment with eco-friendly wet wipes

Imagicaaworld introduces new attraction at Wet'n Joy Amusement Park in Lonavala

Va Tech Wabag wins order of USD 33.5 mn in Saudi Arabia

VA TECH WABAG soars after bagging contract worth $33.5 million in Saudi Arabia

Indices off day's high; realty shares slide

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 68% YoY

HOV Services consolidated net profit declines 3.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Integrated Hitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 340.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story