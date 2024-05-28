HOV Services consolidated net profit declines 3.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.42% to Rs 4.27 croreNet profit of HOV Services declined 3.57% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.42% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.14% to Rs 2.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.67% to Rs 16.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
