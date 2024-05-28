Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HOV Services consolidated net profit declines 3.57% in the March 2024 quarter

May 28 2024
Sales rise 36.42% to Rs 4.27 crore

Net profit of HOV Services declined 3.57% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.42% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.14% to Rs 2.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.67% to Rs 16.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.273.13 36 16.1212.06 34 OPM %18.9715.97 -16.6919.90 - PBDT1.250.91 37 4.286.05 -29 PBT1.090.75 45 3.655.45 -33 NP0.810.84 -4 2.694.57 -41

May 28 2024

