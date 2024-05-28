Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 340.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 340.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 88.44% to Rs 137.47 crore

Net Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 340.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 380.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 88.44% to Rs 137.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1317.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1090.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 399.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 396.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales137.4772.95 88 399.67396.73 1 OPM %-23.73-128.16 --38.64-33.01 - PBDT-299.68-359.79 17 -1198.43-1106.21 -8 PBT-330.41-370.49 11 -1295.57-1153.32 -12 NP-340.14-380.59 11 -1317.84-1090.75 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 326.79 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

ABans Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Abans Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 314.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 68% YoY

Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 297.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Kkalpana Plastick reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

BHEL inks technology transfer agreement with BARC for 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story