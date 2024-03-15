Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spandana Sphoorty to raise Rs 100 cr via NCDs

Spandana Sphoorty to raise Rs 100 cr via NCDs

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Spandana Sphoorty Financial informed that the management committee of its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs 100 crore on private placement basis.

The company will issue 5000 secured, senior, redeemable, transferable, listed, rated NCDs having face value of Rs 1 lakh per debenture, aggregating upto Rs 50 crore in two tranches.

The first tranch will be allotted on 21 March 2024 and it will be matured on 21 December 2026, having an interest rate of 10.75% p.a.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The second tranch will be allotted on 28 March 2024 and it will be matured on 28 March 2026, having an interest rate of 9.81% p.a.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial is a rural-focused non-banking financial company and a microfinance lender (NBFC-MFI) with a geographically diversified presence in India. The company offers income generating loans under the joint liability group (JLG) model, predominantly to women from low-income households in rural areas.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 78.5% to Rs 127.39 crore on 75.2% increase in total income to Rs 656.84 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.82% to currently trade at Rs 862.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Spandana Sphoorty board to mull NCD on March 4

Spandana Sphoorty Financial allots 38,125 equity shares under ESOP

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Axis Bank to raise upto Rs 4,000 cr via NCDs

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1009 cr

KSB gains on bagging supply order worth Rs 267 crore

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty hovers below 22,000 level; pharma shares decline

Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Auto stocks edge lower

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story