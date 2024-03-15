Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas shares fall

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 997.45 points or 3.63% at 26505.04 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 6.69%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 6.66%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 5.98%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 3.26%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.3%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.86%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.86%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.61%), and Linde India Ltd (down 0.1%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 377.79 or 0.52% at 72719.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 128.8 points or 0.58% at 22017.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 98.12 points or 0.23% at 41809.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 70.31 points or 0.54% at 12967.27.

On BSE,1475 shares were trading in green, 2304 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Energy stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks slide

Nifty climbs above 21,850; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 3rd day

Benchmarks trade higher; Oil &amp; gas shares decline

Nifty hovers below 22,000 level; pharma shares decline

Barometers trade with moderate losses; European mkt opens higher

Tata Steel Ltd eases for fifth straight session

JSW Steel Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story