Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 997.45 points or 3.63% at 26505.04 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 6.69%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 6.66%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 5.98%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 3.26%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.3%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.86%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.86%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.61%), and Linde India Ltd (down 0.1%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 377.79 or 0.52% at 72719.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 128.8 points or 0.58% at 22017.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 98.12 points or 0.23% at 41809.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 70.31 points or 0.54% at 12967.27.

On BSE,1475 shares were trading in green, 2304 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News